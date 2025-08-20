Tools in the best hands

From the years of campaigns via a long list of clinics worldwide we have data that clearly shows that veterinary teams are more effective in digital communication when the right roles are clearly defined and involved. Specifically, when a veterinary receptionist is looped into the conversation, vets perform significantly better – something that is reflected in the improved “customer effort scores” we see with a higher likelihood that the interaction leads to monetisation. This highlights the importance of giving the right people the right roles and responsibilities, not just for operational efficiency, but to do better by the pets in their care.