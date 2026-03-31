31 Mar 2026
Proposed closure had been delayed while options for GWE’s future were explored, but it will shut on 2 April.
Great Western Exotics (GWE) in Swindon. Image: Street View / Google Maps
A leading exotics hospital will close this week, the group that operates it has confirmed.
Vets Now, part of IVC Evidensia, had announced at the start of March it had proposed the closure of Great Western Exotics in Swindon citing a lack of “sufficient, consistent demand”.
The closure had been proposed for 27 March and last week it was extended to 2 April while the group explored options for its future, but Vets Now has confirmed it will close its doors on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Vets Now said: “Following a thorough review, including a possible sale of the business, we can confirm Great Western Exotics will close on 2 April 2026. Unfortunately, no viable alternative could be found.
“Consumer need for specialist exotic and avian veterinary services is rare and demand, alongside changes in makeup of our clinical team, has impacted our ability to sustain a dedicated centre long term.
“We understand this has been difficult news for some clients and pet owners, and we are sorry for the concern this decision may cause.”
The spokesperson added that first opinion practices can provide day-to-day care supported by referral when required “in line with the national model of care”, and that Vets Now’s focus is on supporting colleagues and ensuring continuity of care for patients and clients.
Highcroft Exotic Vets in Bristol – one of three alternative services within approximately 60 minutes’ drive of GWE that Vets Now highlighted in communications with clients – announced on 20 March it is not accepting external exotics referrals at this time, citing capacity issues.
GWE client Ruth Hemingway, whose petition to save the tier three RCVS-accredited 24-hour referral centre accrued more than 2,300 signatures, said she was “alarmed” by the news from Highcroft.
She added: “I am extremely disappointed and very concerned… It’s just a very frightening time.
“I haven’t had the answers from [Vets Now] that has made me satisfied that [referral capacity of alternative practices has] been considered properly, that welfare has been considered properly, and as I’ve been speaking to other practices to try to find alternatives, I am also not convinced and not reassured that we have like-for-like services, and that really frightens me.”
She expressed concern that alternative practices, which may only have one exotics vet on staff, aren’t able to offer 24-hour specialist care.
So too did fellow GWE client Mary Parsons, who said she was refused referrals from other practices over the weekend while seeking treatment for her peahen, which was found to have ingested metal.
She said: “Twenty-four hour care has gone, that’s dead in the water… The joy of Swindon [was] there was a team of vets, it wasn’t just one vet. You can’t expect somebody to work 24 hours a day.”
For GWE staff and clients, she concluded: “[It] just feels like a massive bereavement.”
Despite the announcement, GWE founder Neil Forbes – who ran the practice until 2017 – said he is “still hoping that a phoenix may emerge from the ashes” in a last-minute “fire sale”, although he admitted: “The optimism is draining a bit.”