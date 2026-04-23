23 Apr 2026
Access VetMed reveals €1.8b sales figure
The generic veterinary medicines group’s members accounted for almost three-quarters of total sales from the European sector.
Image: © andreysp03 / Adobe Stock
A group representing the generic veterinary medicines industry across Europe has revealed its members made almost €2 billion in sales last year.
Access VetMed, which represents 30 generic and added-value veterinary medicines companies holding 52% of all generic veterinary medicines marketing authorisations in Europe, published its 2025 Activity Report.
Its members reached a combined global sales figure of €1.81 billion (£1.56 billion) – an average of around €60 million (£52 million) per member – accounting for 71% of total sales from the European sector.
The companies, which offer a broad range of veterinary products covering major and minor species, employ a combined 6,842 people.
Advocacy agenda
Access VetMed said it also maintained an “intensive advocacy agenda” throughout the year, participating in regulatory working groups, meetings with European authorities and key industry forums.
In December, it released a manifesto urging national authorities and EU institutions to safeguard the sustainability of the sector amid a significant rise in administrative and financial burdens attributed to the veterinary medicine products regulation (Regulation [EU] 2019/6).
Access VetMed chair Xavier Mollins said: “We were pleased to welcome new member companies, reflecting the growing relevance and credibility of our association.
“It is particularly significant that we have now exceeded 30 member and associate companies, confirming the value of collective representation and a strong, unified European voice.”