7 Feb 2025
Association gives a positive reaction to newly published working papers from the continuing inquiry into companion animal services, but warned it is still concerned about a lack of understanding on key services.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux.
The BVA has cautiously welcomed new documents from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation of the veterinary sector, but warned further work is still needed in key areas.
Five new working papers were published by the authority yesterday (6 February) in the latest stage of its inquiry.
The BVA said it was encouraged by widespread public recognition of clinicians’ commitment to their patients in an accompanying survey of pet owners, as well as the CMA’s apparent backing for legislative reform.
Proud
The association’s president, Elizabeth Mullineaux, said: “These working papers clearly show the CMA has been listening to BVA as we’ve represented our members and the profession.
“I’m particularly proud to see the hard work, dedication and professionalism of vet teams acknowledged.
“This is the profession that I know and love and is a far cry from the misleading media headlines we’ve endured since the CMA launched its investigation over 12 months ago.”
Nuances
But Dr Mullineaux warned there was “still work to do” in specific areas, adding: “These papers suggest that the CMA is failing to fully understand the nuances around key provisions like out of hours services and referrals.
“BVA will now carefully consider these working papers and address these concerns in our detailed response.”
A consultation period on the new papers closes on 27 February.
The BVA also revealed it expects to give evidence alongside the BSAVA, BVNA and FIVP during a formal hearing next month, although the exact date has not been disclosed.