9 Sept 2026
Businesses will pay less than initially estimated when the first levy payments become due in the coming weeks.
The CMA has published its draft veterinary orders as consultation opens.
Veterinary businesses will pay less than originally expected in initial levy charges required as part of regulators’ reform plans, new documents have revealed.
The move, set out in the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) final funding order, follows a fall in RCVS estimates of the funding it needs to fulfil its new commitments.
Companies now have until early next month to pay the charge, while the levels of future payments are yet to be determined.
The charge, which will be applied across all first opinion practices (FOP) and out-of-hours (OOH) settings, has been confirmed following a separate consultation to that on the authority’s substantive orders, which have now become the subject of potential legal action.
The final order confirmed the initial levy payment for the period to the end of next March as £349.43 per FOP and OOH site, down from the £400 estimated by the draft order.
Practices that began operating after 21 August will only be required to pay £29.12 for each complete calendar month they are open for until 31 March.
Although the authority said in June that it did not expect any material change, the latest papers showed the RCVS had reduced its funding estimate from around £1.75 million to £1.575 million.
The main difference is in the amount allocated to “reasonably necessary” activities to set up, operate and maintain the required systems, which has been reduced from £769,000 in the provisional order to £588,000 now.
The documents said the college had “further considered how it performs some” of its activities and the costs associated with them.
They continued: “In particular, it is now contemplating doing some of the work to update its customer relationship management system in house.
“That reduces the costs estimate on the basis that the RCVS will be able to exercise control of its systems and take advantage of efficiencies and synergies between them.”
After March, levy payments will cover two-year periods, with businesses being notified by the CMA itself.
Following the publication of the funding order, the RCVS said it had contacted all veterinary businesses for further details to enable them to determine which companies should pay and how much their charges would be.
However, the college said it was unable to comment on the level of compliance it had experienced prior to its 4 September deadline for responses, 14 days after the final order was published.
With the final orders due to be implemented by 23 September under the investigation’s statutory deadline, levy charges are due to be paid by 4 October, within 44 days of the order being finalised.
The documents added that the RCVS had estimated legal action to recover unpaid levy charges could potentially cost the organisation £50,000.