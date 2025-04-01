1 Apr 2025
A government minister has said arrangements are now in place for the forthcoming financial year, but warned of “difficult decisions” ahead.
Image: © James / Adobe Stock
A government minister has said funding is now in place for key biosecurity checks at the port of Dover, though “difficult decisions” still lie ahead.
Concerns have persisted after MPs were warned last month that work to prevent the entry of illegal meat and food products could be halted without “sustainable and appropriate” financing.
But Defra minister Daniel Zeichner confirmed a short-term solution had been reached in a newly published written parliamentary answer.
He said: “Defra remains committed to agreeing a funding model with Dover Port Health Authority (DPHA) to help tackle illegal imports.
“The Government’s fiscal position is challenging, and we need to make some difficult decisions.
“Despite this, we have been able to secure funding for 2025-2026 to support the detection of illegal imports at the short straits, alongside Border Force and we continue to work with Dover Port Health Authority on this.”
The comments were published on Friday 28 March, in response to a question from the shadow Defra secretary Victoria Atkins.
Several MPs have repeatedly pressed the department to act after the DPHA warned future capacity depended on what it described as “sensible and sustainable future funding solutions”.
It also warned that a failure to secure funding would bring checks to a halt at the end of March.
But the department said funding of the checks was a long-standing problem that pre-dated the change of administration following last summer’s general election.