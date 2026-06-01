1 Jun 2026
Nightingale Vets say tool “will save loads of time” for practices in becoming CMA compliant.
Emily Nightingale, owner and principal vet of Nightingale Vets.
A husband-and-wife team who launched a free tool to help practices become Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) compliant have said it is their “way of giving something back” to the veterinary community.
Emily Nightingale, owner and principal vet of Nightingale Vets, has launched Pricebook.vet, a tool to help vets embed price lists on to their websites in line with CMA requirements.
Among the CMA’s final remedies are requirements that practices publish clear, standard price lists for a defined set of services they offer.
Developed by practice co-owner and Helpsome.ai founder Kern Nightingale, the tool allows practices to choose templates for each CMA-mandated category, enter their pricing details and format the list to match their existing website design.
The process is said to take 30 minutes, and the pair hopes it can be helpful for fellow independent practices in particular as businesses deal with increased administrative burden in complying with the CMA’s remedies.
Mr Nightingale said: “After realising that for a price list of 36 items we have close to 250 to 300 compliance checks, I don’t know what the CMA had envisaged here but that’s going to be very tricky, especially for independent practices that do not have a corporate IT department to sort it out for them.
“We have to do it now, and I want to help people do it in the best way possible… [Pricebook.vet means] everyone can do it in a nice way that’s not going to bury their team in months of paperwork.”
Dr Nightingale added: “We did it for our practice and want to help other practices do the same.
“It’s easy, quick and free, and my way of saying thanks for being part of this amazingly supportive community.
“I hope everyone loves this tool we’ve created, and it will save loads of time, and have something really swish to add to practice websites across the UK.”