24 Mar 2026
A new lower cap for secondary products has also been proposed among measures that regulators claim will make a “real difference” to clients.
Image: Ascannio / Adobe Stock
Business regulators have today (24 March) published their final proposals for reforming the veterinary sector – which they claim will make “a real difference” to pet owners.
Six main areas for change have been set out by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), with formal orders now expected to follow this autumn.
But the measures do include a higher cap on prescription prices for principal medicines than was originally proposed.
Inquiry group chair Martin Coleman said: “This is the most extensive review of veterinary services in a generation, and today’s reforms will make a real difference to the millions of pet owners who want the best for their pets but struggle to find the practice, treatment and price that meets their needs.
“Too often, people are left in the dark about who owns their practice, treatment options and prices – even when facing bills running into thousands of pounds.
“Our measures mean it will be made clear to pet owners which practices are part of large groups, which are charging higher prices, and for the first time, vet businesses will be held to account by an independent regulator.
“Our changes put pet owners at the centre, but also help vets by enhancing trust in the profession and protecting clinical judgement from undue commercial pressure – and that is important to ensure our pets continue to get the best care.”
The areas where changes are considered necessary appear to broadly reflect many of the concerns raised throughout the investigation and have been divided into the following categories:
But the authority is now proposing to raise the cap on prescription prices to £21 for primary products from the previously proposed £16 with a lower £12.50 cap for any further medicines required.
It has also indicated that animal charities which provide small animal veterinary services will not be expected to comply with its requirements, following concerns about the burdens that could have been placed upon them, though they will be expected to “conduct themselves in a manner consistent with the obligations in the Order”.
Orders enforcing the authority’s remedies are now due to be introduced this September, with larger veterinary groups expected to comply with at least some aspects of them before the end of the year.
Smaller businesses will have until next March to begin complying with the orders, while some elements will only come into force during 2027.