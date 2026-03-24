24 Mar 2026
Prominent veterinary organisations and charities have been giving their reaction after the regulator published its final remedy proposals earlier today.
Image: RCVS
Senior veterinary figures have given a cautious initial welcome to business regulators’ final plans for reforming the sector, though concerns appear to persist in some key areas.
The RCVS said the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had listened to the sector, but voiced doubts over ideas for its own governance and a focus on cost in relation to anti-parasitic products.
Meanwhile, a prominent charity vet has warned the measures must be implemented effectively to ensure “fairer access” to veterinary care.
Prominent veterinary organisations have been giving their reaction after the CMA released its final remedy proposals earlier this morning.
College senior vice-president Linda Belton claimed the regulator had dropped some of its earlier proposals in response to its concerns as she pledged continuing cooperation in implementing and monitoring the measures.
She said: “Having worked extensively and collaboratively with the CMA over the past two years, we are glad that, in developing this final package of remedies for the sector, the CMA has listened to feedback from the college and others.”
But she warned there were still “some areas of concern”, including prioritising cost over public health and environmental concerns in relation to the provision of information on anti-parasitic medicines.
She said: “We ourselves have been advocating legislative and governance reform for some years but are also concerned by the CMA’s proposed changes to our governance structure, where there is limited evidence provided to support the recommendation.”
Elsewhere, BVA president Rob Williams said his organisation were able to welcome “the majority” of the authority’s measures focusing around increased transparency and information.
He added: “As vets, we care deeply for animals and anything we can do to build trust between us and their owners, like supporting consumer choice, is a good thing.”
The authority’s plans for clearer pricing have also been welcomed as an “important step forward” by the RSPCA.
Rebecca Ashman, the charity’s head vet for operations, partnerships and prevention, said: “These changes can equip pet owners with knowledge and confidence to deal with health and welfare concerns their pets may have promptly – protecting animals and ensuring many welfare issues do not escalate.”
But while he welcomed the recommendations in principle, Blue Cross chief vet Paul Manketelow warned transparency would not make care “more affordable” on its own.
He said: “The real challenge lies in ensuring these measures are implemented effectively and that they genuinely lead to greater competition in the market and fairer access to treatment for all.
“We must not lose sight of what matters most, making sure pets get the care they need when they need it.”