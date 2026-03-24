24 Mar 2026
‘We are comfortable’ – LVGs react to CMA findings
Linnaeus, CVS, Vets for Pets, Medivet and IVC Evidensia have each welcomed the CMA's final reforms.
Image: Gorodenkoff / Adobe Stock
The large veterinary groups (LVGs) have broadly welcomed the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) final decision on reforms for the sector.
The CMA today (24 March) published its proposals, which include a raised price cap of £21 for prescriptions of first medicines.
Linnaeus, CVS, Vets for Pets, Medivet and IVC Evidensia each welcomed the findings.
CVS’ share prices increased by 2.64% in early trading, while Pets at Home (which owns Vets for Pets) saw an increase of 1.55%.
In a statement made to investors, CVS said: “CVS welcomes the certainty that this morning’s announcement brings after more than two and half years of CMA scrutiny.
“The CMA’s final decision does not introduce any new remedies over and above those announced in its provisional decision.”
The group said it was “pleased” with the prescription fee cap amendment and added: “Whilst we continue to believe that some of these remedies are not fully justified, we are comfortable with them and believe they are workable.”
Higher prices
The CMA found that average prices at five LVGs were together 18.3% higher than at independent practices for consultations, treatments and medicines.
A spokesperson for Vets for Pets, the sole LVG not included in that finding, said: “We welcome the conclusion of the CMA’s investigation and are pleased that much of what we’re proud of has been recognised in its final decision.”
Vets for Pets added: “We’re proud our model supports the development of local businesses whilst maintaining affordability and accessibility for pet owners through leveraging the efficiencies of a national brand.
“It’s the reason we remain the UK’s most trusted veterinary brand and why Vets for Pets is the only large group whose average prices the CMA did not find are higher than the average prices at independent practices, and whose satisfaction score for the cost of services is in line with independents.”
Profit concerns
The business regulator also assessed the six LVGs’ profitability and found CVS, IVC, Pets at Home and VetPartners “made profits which materially exceeded the cost of capital over a sustained period”, which “provides direct evidence that increases in average prices are not sufficiently offset by the costs involved in any investment in quality”.
A Medivet spokesperson said: “We are pleased to see that many of our existing practices, such as our commitment to a single, transparent brand across all clinics and our online price transparency, already align directly with the CMA’s recommendations.
“We further welcome that the fact the CMA’s analysis has found that Medivet does not generate excess profits. This is because our model is very much geared towards the pet and their owners.”
A spokesperson for Linnaeus said the group is “carefully reviewing the findings and proposed remedies and will continue to engage constructively”.
An IVC spokesperson added: “We welcome the publication of the CMA’s final report after two years of uncertainty. As always, we remain focused on supporting our amazing teams to deliver outstanding care for animals and excellent support for customers.”
VetPartners has not yet responded to a request for comment.