24 Mar 2026
Regulators have “simply not heard” the concerns of independent practitioners, a professional group has claimed.
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Business regulators have been accused of not listening to the concerns of independent practice following the release of their final plans to reform the sector.
Two representative bodies have hit out after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published its proposals earlier today (24 March).
But other senior figures believe the new plans are “more workable” despite the continued prospect of significant change arising from them.
Much of the concern over the CMA’s proposals has been linked to the impact of its medicine reforms, which critics have warned could force some practices to close.
The Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices (FIVP) has welcomed moves to raise the proposed prescription price cap from £16 to £21 for primary medicines.
But it warned of an emphasis on short-term client benefits as it argued the authority’s approach risked a “monopolisation” of medicines by larger groups.
FIVP chair Rita Dingwall said: “More than 90% of independent vets agree that a move to online pharmacies will impact their ability to provide veterinary services to pets in need.
“We encourage pet owners to support their local independent vet and not online pharmacies, many of which are owned by corporates.”
Meanwhile, Progressive Veterinary Association director Iain McGill argued the published report summary implied the authority had “simply not heard the independent sector’s concerns”.
He said: “Perhaps unsurprisingly, this looks like a blueprint for a corporate takeover of the profession. There is no divestment and an undue focus on medicine prices which will adversely impact independent practices.”
SPVS junior vice-president Kate Higgins acknowledged there would be “real operational and commercial consequences for businesses” from some of the CMA’s measures.
But she argued: “There are some areas where the final package is more workable than earlier proposals, including the approach to written prescription fees and the additional implementation time for smaller providers.”
The society is already planning to host CMA roadshows at locations in Exeter, Guildford, Bedford, Stirling and Sheffield from 11 to 21 May as part of its work to support practices in adjusting to the reform measures.
Dr Higgins added: “Veterinary businesses will need support to implement these changes in a way that is workable, proportionate and sustainable. That is where SPVS will be focusing its efforts.”
Elsewhere the VMG said it was already developing a range of resources to support its members, while implementing the authority’s plans will be a major focus of its annual congress in Stratford-upon-Avon next month.
Group president Rebecca Robinson also echoed the pleas of other veterinary leaders by urging professionals to have their say on proposals to reform the sector’s legislative framework before tomorrow’s consultation deadline.
She said: “The publication of the CMA report is an important moment for the profession. While for some there’s relief that we now have clarity, for others there will be feelings of uncertainty and overwhelm – which are entirely understandable at this stage.
“What has changed is that we’re no longer operating in the dark. We have a clear view of what’s being asked of us, together with timelines. This gives us something to work with, even if the scale of change still feels significant.”