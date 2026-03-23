23 Mar 2026
Final appeal for vets and nurses to respond to consultation on reform of Veterinary Surgeons Act.
Veterinary professionals have been urged to speak out “before it’s too late” in the final days of a public consultation on reforming the sector’s legislation.
The plea is based on a BVA estimate suggesting that just 2% of vets have so far taken part in the Defra process since its launch in late January.
The figure is said to be based on data from the department, though its figures suggest the proportion of clinicians responding may be higher.
But with the deadline for comments due to pass later this week, association president Rob Williams today, 23 March, made a final appeal for clinicians to get involved.
He said: “Given the significant impact a reformed Veterinary Surgeons Act will have on our daily work as vets, the service we provide our clients, and the care we give to patients, it’s concerning to hear that only 2% of vets have responded to Defra’s consultation so far.
“BVA will be sharing a response on behalf of all our members but it’s important that the Government hears from individual vets directly too.
“I’d urge you all to read the proposals and share your views directly with Defra before it’s too late.”
Similar sentiments were earlier expressed by the Association of Veterinary Students (AVS) as it urged members to take a “rare chance” to shape the sector’s future.
A post on its Facebook page said: “As a veterinary student, this is your moment to speak up.
“Policymakers need to hear from the next generation of vets and your perspective could help shape the future of veterinary medicine in the UK.”
A Defra spokesperson added: “We are consulting on essential reforms to the Veterinary Surgeons Act, to uphold modern animal health and welfare standards, strengthen consumer protections and support those working in the veterinary sector.
“We encourage all veterinary professionals to share their views before the 25 March to help shape key future policy.”
Its latest figures suggest more than 3,000 individual responses have been submitted to the consultation so far, with an overwhelming majority – over 2,700 – said to be from veterinary professionals.
That equates to around 5% of the combined total of UK-registered vets and nurses based on figures presented in evidence given to Parliament by the RCVS when it examined workforce pressures in the sector two years ago.
Last month, Dr Williams argued it would be “unacceptable” for professionals not to engage with the consultation process amid fears its importance was not getting through to frontline practitioners.
But the departments has also been criticised for linking the process to the ongoing Competition and Markets Authority investigation, in which final remedy proposals are due to be published tomorrow.
Responses can be submitted via the consultation webpage before 11.59pm this Wednesday, 25 March.