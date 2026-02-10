10 Feb 2026
PDSA urges Competition and Markets Authority for rethink, fearing proposals could “needlessly” divert it from its core purpose.
Image: Ascannio / Adobe Stock
A leading veterinary charity has warned it could face a greater risk of fraud if current plans to reform the sector are implemented.
PDSA bosses have urged the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to rethink its proposals, which they fear could “needlessly” divert the organisation away from its core purpose.
The authority, whose work has already triggered the launch of a new consultation on legislative reform, is expected to publish its final remedy proposals in the coming weeks.
But PDSA chief veterinary advisor Steve Howard argued there was a need to differentiate between commercial and charitable care providers by making implementation of its remedies voluntary for the latter.
In a letter, shared exclusively with Vet Times (read it here), he wrote: “The solution is more complex than simply publishing standard price lists.
“For us to do so, outside those we already make available to our clients, adds administrative burden and costs to our charity, but does not resolve the commercial market issues that CMA is trying to address.
“Furthermore, including PDSA prices as part of a wider national price comparator will cause confusion, increase demand from ineligible owners and may drive attempted fraud to access charitable services.
“This will all place additional strain on valuable charity resources.”
Although it does not collect specific data on the proportion of applications rejected as potentially fraudulent, the charity said it does have procedures in place to enable the reporting of suspect submissions that could lead to services being withdrawn in rare circumstances.
But its comments come amid wider concern about the impact of enduring cost pressures on the charitable sector, which Mr Howard noted was already leading to “difficult decisions for some to reduce or withdraw services”.
Last November, Blue Cross announced plans to scrap its provision of free veterinary care after more than a century, arguing it was unsustainable amid predicted costs of more than £10 million this year.
The CMA has argued that its proposed measures will help owners to obtain the appropriate care for their pet “without confusion or unnecessary cost”.
But Mr Howard stressed that PDSA clients already have to meet specific eligibility criteria based on their inability to meet commercial care costs.
He added: “The proposed remedies will increase administration and cost burdens for PDSA, but would bring no benefit to the pet owners we help.
“Furthermore, some of the remedies will also impact smaller independent practices; if their viability and availability is reduced, this could drive demand for charitable care.”
The letter did stress the charity’s willingness to “collaborate” on measures to help achieve the best possible outcome for the public. But it also outlined what it described as “missed opportunities”, including the investigation’s reluctance to review the prescribing cascade.
Mr Howard said the charity was forced to pay out an extra £370,000 a year for six unnamed medicines because human equivalents could not be used.
He concluded: “It is imperative that every pound we receive and every minute we have available is spent helping those who need us most and is not needlessly diverted to comply with measures aimed at the commercial arm of the sector.”