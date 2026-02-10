Many of the CMA remedies are aimed at improving choice for clients in the commercial marketplace; however, access to PDSA services is secured through pet owners satisfying specific eligibility criteria when they are unable to afford commercial practice fees, not through market comparisons. The proposed remedies will increase administration and cost burdens for PDSA, but would bring no benefit to the pet owners we help. Furthermore, some of the remedies will also impact smaller independent practices; if their viability and availability is reduced, this could drive demand for charitable care.