15 Oct 2025
Regulators say pet owners are “often left in the dark“ when seeking care and their measures will be good for them and clinicians alike.
The UK veterinary sector must undergo major reform for the good of both pet owners and the people who work in it, regulators have claimed today (15 October).
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published its long-awaited provisional decisions on remedies following a two-year review and investigation process.
The authority is proposing 21 separate recommendations, including the publication of price lists, caps on prescription costs and the development of a price comparison facility, as well as calling for the prioritisation of legislative reform.
The proposals will now be the subject of a month-long consultation process, with further hearings expected to take place in November and December.
But inquiry group chairman Martin Coleman said: “Pet owners are often left in the dark, not knowing whether their practice is independent or part of a chain or what a fair price looks like.
“We are proposing major reforms aimed at bringing about a transformation in the experience of pet owners and empowering them to make the best choices for their circumstances.
“We believe that our proposals would enable pet owners to choose the right vet, the right treatment, and the right way to purchase medicine – without confusion or unnecessary cost.”
The proposed measures include:
Final decisions are expected in the spring and the authority believes at least some measures could be implemented by the end of 2026.
It said small businesses would be given more time to implement changes and argued the consumer benefits of its plans would “far outweigh” business costs.
Consultation responses should be submitted via a newly established online portal or by emailing [email protected] by 12 November.