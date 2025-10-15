15 Oct 2025
The BVA said while there are “lots of positives” in the proposed measures, it has “concerns” some will impact the delivery of services.
Image: RCVS
Leading vet organisations have responded to the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) provisional remedies for the sector, which it says will prompt a “fundamental reset” of the relationship between vets and pet owners.
Following its investigation into the vet services market for pets, the CMA today (15 October) proposed 21 separate recommendations, including publishing comprehensive price lists, building a price comparison website and recommending the Government “urgently prioritises” reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act.
The CMA wrote: “The extent of our provisional concerns is such that we do not consider that there is a single solution to the problems we have identified.
“We are proposing a three-pronged approach, involving action by the CMA, the RCVS and government, which, when fully implemented, would amount to a fundamental reset of the relationship between veterinary businesses and pet owners”.
Both the RCVS and BVA welcomed the CMA’s assertion that “veterinary professionals work hard, act ethically, and put animal welfare first”, as well as its calls for legislative reform and greater transparency around pricing and practice ownership.
BVA president Rob Williams said: “At first glance, there’s lots of positives in the CMA’s provisional decision that both vets and pet owners will welcome.
“However, we do have concerns that some of the measures outlined will impact how services are delivered.
“In particular, we need clarity on the proposed introduction of comprehensive price lists, because how vet care is delivered is varied and complex and unless the CMA gets this right, it could end up creating greater confusion for consumers, which in turn could have a negative impact on animal welfare”.
RCVS senior vice-president Linda Belton said: “There are welcome recommendations in the CMA’s summary of its report, and we note that they have listened and taken on board feedback about the scope of their recommendations and the impact they may have on veterinary practices.
“We are pleased that the CMA recommendations support our longstanding calls for legislative reform, and particularly mandatory veterinary business regulation, as well as recognising the value of our Find a Vet search tool as a means for consumers to find out more about practices.
“There are elements of the recommendations that the CMA has asked us to incorporate into our own code of professional conduct and, while we will need to consider these recommendations in detail, we look forward to continuing discussions with the CMA on this.”
The RCVS did not comment directly on the CMA’s concerns regarding “the lack of effective separation” between its professional leadership responsibilities and its role as a regulator.
Regarding the CMA’s call for legislative reform, a Defra spokesperson said: “No one should be overcharged for looking after their pets.
“We recognise the numerous challenges faced across the veterinary sector and continue to consider reforms to ease the cost of living for pet owners.
“Our upcoming reforms of the Veterinary Surgeons Act will look at ways to support the industry and deliver better outcomes for the public.”