3 Aug 2026
Retail and vet group revenue both increased in Q1, while the company also announced the appointment of a new chief people officer.
Pets at Home has appointed Sarah Findlater as group chief people officer.
Pets at Home has revealed both its retail and vet group revenue have increased during the first quarter of the financial year as it continues its “retail turnaround plan”.
Its total group consumer revenue rose by 3.9% to £614 million for the 16-week period to 16 July, comprised of a 1.9% increase in Vets for Pets revenue to £215 million and a 4.9% climb in retail revenue to £399 million.
The group said Vets for Pets’ growth remains ahead of the market with sales in line with expectations, underpinned by strong care plan performance and sign-ups alongside higher average transaction values.
The retail group was said to have won market share with its momentum underpinned by retail turnaround plan initiatives.
Pets at Home’s retail business had ended the financial year recording an almost 60% drop in underlying pre-tax profit.
Chief executive James Bailey, the former Waitrose boss who took up the post in March, said: “We have made an encouraging start to FY27, trading in line with expectations and clear further signs that our retail turnaround plan is gaining traction.
“Retail saw stronger momentum, with all categories delivering sales and volume growth, while our vet group continued to grow ahead of the market.
“We remain focused on delivering better value, stronger execution and more convenient pet care for customers, while building a more resilient and profitable business.”
Pets at Home also announced Sarah Findlater – who spent nearly three decades with Marks and Spencer – as its new group chief people officer, covering retail, vets and insurance, taking up the role on 2 November.
She said she was “thrilled” to join Pets at Home, adding: “Great businesses are built by great people and strong cultures, and that’s something I have been passionate about throughout my career.
“From everything I’ve seen and heard so far, there is huge energy, ambition and opportunity across the business, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Mr Bailey added: “I am delighted that Sarah is joining us to help lead Pets through its next chapter.
“She is an experienced people leader and retail veteran, and her expertise will be invaluable as we sharpen our strategic focus and continue to strengthen the special Pets culture.”