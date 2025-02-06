6 Feb 2025
The college has indicated it is encouraged by the authority’s indications about weaknesses in the sector’s current regulatory framework as reform campaign continues.
The RCVS has welcomed the release of new Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) documents, which it claims “closely resemble” their views in key areas.
Earlier today, the CMA released five new working papers as part of their ongoing investigation of companion animal services, including one on the sector’s regulatory framework.
Although it plans to provide a more detailed response in due course, a college statement this afternoon broadly welcomed the latest intervention.
It said: “The CMA’s proposals around the role of veterinary nurses, protection of the vet nurse title and the benefits of greater utilisation of vet nurses closely resemble our own thinking and work that we have already had underway for some time.
“We were particularly pleased to note that the CMA has highlighted a number of shortcomings in the legislation that underpins our regulatory framework, which significantly affect our ability to work effectively.
“We support the CMA’s stated view that our current regulatory framework, established by legislation in 1966, has not kept up with changes to the veterinary industry, for example, practice ownership by non-vets, and is no longer fit for purpose.
“Neither has it kept up with regulatory best practice, which is why we have been calling for legislative reform for many years.
“We are acutely aware that the regulatory workarounds we have needed to put in place over recent years to compensate for this outdated legislation, such as our voluntary Practice Standards Scheme and the Veterinary Client Mediation Service, can only go so far until such times as new legislation is enacted by parliament.”
The statement continued: “Looking ahead, we welcome the CMA’s intention to understand whether there are any factors that could modify its stated concerns, including around improving our monitoring and enforcement of regulatory compliance, and that they remain keen to hear from those who understand the veterinary market to shape and refine its thinking.
“As such, we look forward to continuing to work closely with the CMA, in order to help in their understanding of the veterinary sector in general and the role of professional healthcare regulators in particular.
“We welcome the CMA’s intention to consult further on any concerns and potential remedies, and that they do not want to propose remedies that might benefit competition but disproportionately harm public interests protected by regulation.”
The college also noted the authority’s assurances that its work should not be used to cast doubt on the professionalism of the vast majority of veterinary practitioners.
A consultation on the new papers has also opened today and will remain open for the next three weeks.