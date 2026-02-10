To identify risk factors and the presence of age-related disease as early as possible. To reduce risk factors or intervene early to prevent or delay progression of age-related disorders. To ensure a pain-free good quality of life. To prolong survival times.

There is no point in doing a screen unless it rules in or out the presence of the main common age-related diseases (Table 1; Davies, 1996; Goldstone and Hoskins, 1995; Davies, 2012; Sturgess, 2024). Therefore, a geriatric screen must include a series of procedures (Table 2), some of which can be done by a trained veterinary nurse, but others can only be done by an experienced veterinary surgeon.