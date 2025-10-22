22 Oct 2025
Bosses said they were “not surprised” by the recognition due to the “strong duty of care” they feel toward staff.
Nupsala is celebrating its Great Workplaces gold status.
A veterinary wholesaler said it is “delighted but not surprised” to become the first non-clinical workplace to receive gold accreditation in a BVA programme.
VMD-approved wholesaler Nupsala became just the second veterinary workplace to achieve top accreditation in the Great Workplaces by BVA scheme after Swadlincote Veterinary Centre became the inaugural recipients in April.
Nupsala collaborated with a dedicated, experienced accreditor from a veterinary background to secure the accreditation.
The 24-person team was recognised for its positive culture, “no blame” approach and for showcasing strength in leadership and management.
In an anonymous survey, staff reported a “great teamwork culture” throughout small teams and across the office – including the remote working sales team and staff based in Romania – and strong camaraderie.
They also compared the workplace extremely favourably compared with their previous employers.
Nupsala chief executive Greg McGarrell said: “We were confident going in that this is a great place to work so we were delighted, but not surprised, to have that recognised with this gold accreditation.
“We are a dynamic, fast-growing business with lots of different teams working here and in Europe and we really wanted to make sure that the foundations were solid before we grew the business any further – for us that means a happy workforce.
“We feel a strong duty of care for the people here and I think that’s reflected in this award.”
He added that the company would continue working to improve based on the feedback it received as part of the process and is targeting gold accreditation again in future.
The scheme, which launched last year, assesses workplaces across four primary areas – culture, health and well-being, leadership and management, and learning and development.
Workplaces can earn three-year accreditation ranked gold or silver as part of the programme, which was developed from the BVA’s Good Veterinary Workplaces initiative.
BVA president Rob Williams said he hoped the company could inspire others. He said: “Huge congratulations to the Nupsala team for this outstanding accomplishment.
“Their gold accreditation is a fantastic example of a positive culture in a non-clinical veterinary setting.
“Our profession is incredibly varied, and we believe that fostering thriving environments across all sectors is essential for tackling ongoing workforce challenges around recruitment and retention.”