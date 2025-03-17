17 Mar 2025
Vets and nurses have until late April to vote after 23 candidates were nominated for this year’s polls.
Image © Fotolia / Anton Sokolov
Voting has opened in the annual RCVS council and VN council elections for 2025.
Vets and nurses have until 5pm on 25 April to cast their ballots after voting emails were circulated by Civica Election Services (CES), which run the polls for the college, on 12 March.
Clinicians for whom the college does not hold a unique email address will receive a letter with voting instructions.
The elections have already achieved one significant milestone after it emerged last month that more vets were standing this year, 20, than in any previous poll this century.
Voters can choose to support a maximum of four council candidates, or two of the three VN council nominees respectively.
The council candidates are: Louise Allum, Sam Bescoby, Andrew Clemence, Tshidi Gardiner, Reginald Godwin, Paddy Gordon, Danielle Greenberg, Gerard Henry, Richard Hillman, Benjamin Kennedy, Tom Lonsdale, Darren Partridge, Martin Peaty, Alison Price, Peter Robinson, Jennifer Simmons, Sadie Spencer, Mary Thomas, William Wilkinson and Lara Wilson.
The nominated VN council candidates are Bethan Pinhey, Hannah Welsman and Lauren Whittaker.