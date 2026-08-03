3 Aug 2026
Jennie Jones stressed the importance of “early local resolution” of complaints, and highlighted the need for an ombudsman to consider the complexity of veterinary complaints.
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Vet practices have been urged to review their complaints processes and resolve grievances as early as possible ahead of the proposed introduction of a veterinary ombudsman.
The Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) draft orders require all first opinion practices to engage with mediation if complaints are not resolved in house, while in a white paper on Veterinary Surgeons’ Act reform, Defra outlined plans for an independent service to investigate and issue binding redress should complaints still remain unresolved.
Asked what practices should do to prepare, head of Veterinary Client Mediation Service (VCMS) Jennie Jones said: “There’s a lot of focus, I think, on that early local resolution.
“That’s something [where] practices can just take a step back and have a think about what’s currently in place – have the team got what they need to be able to have those really good conversations as early as possible – because that’s what all of this is looking to try to achieve.
“Let’s focus on resolving issues as early as possible, which will benefit everybody involved.”
She said resolving complaints as locally as possible was key for all parties, noting a lot of “really valuable work” is done by practices to come to a resolution.
On a potential ombudsman, Mrs Jones said: “At this stage, we’ve [only] seen the white paper, so everything is very much caveated with where Government takes this.
“Having reviewed the white paper as it stands, I think the fact that local resolution and then mediation are core principles to work through is really positive, because I think it again keeps both parties engaged and masters of their own destiny within that framework.”
Mrs Jones continued: “Veterinary complaints are often highly emotive, but also complex; they’re multifaceted.
“The feedback we have given to the CMA previously and will continue to give to Defra is that it’s really important that whatever additional elements or phases are proposed that we really consider the complexity of complaints.”
The VCMS chief noted ombudsman investigations could be lengthy while veterinary complaints may involve grief, adding: “If you’re having to wait 18 months, two years, to get to that end point, you’re living with that distress and that upset, and having to go over that again repeatedly.
“We would be wanting to look at how a process doesn’t prolong or extend any of those emotional well-being impacts for the pet owners, but also for the veterinary professionals involved.”
She said the VCMS will provide overviews to help practices understand how the CMA orders will work, and continue to help improve communication between practices and clients to reduce complaints arising in the first place, which she described as “the fundamental goal of any complaint framework”.
On the white paper consultation, Mrs Jones added: “From our point of view, we’ll very much be sharing our insight and our perspective, both from veterinary but also from other sectors, to look at actually how can we evolve a system that is proportionate but, importantly, fair and accessible, and also achieve something that benefits both pet owners and veterinary professionals, as well.”