24 Nov 2026
New guidance has urged event leaders not to focus all social and networking occasions for attendees around alcohol.
Image: Ivan / Adobe Stock
Veterinary conference organisers have been urged to do more to prevent attendees from potentially being alienated by the presence of alcohol at events.
The plea has been made in newly published guidance from the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI), which said it wanted to make professional gatherings “more accessible, inclusive, and supportive of attendee well-being”.
Chairperson Zara Kennedy insisted events were “integral to the veterinary experience”, but warned organisers must also consider “potential barriers” to participation.
Dr Kennedy added: “This guide demonstrates the power of collaboration and industry-wide desire to ensure events are as supportive as possible.
“Every event planner wants delegates to come away feeling as though they have been able to participate and enjoy all the opportunities available to them.”
Although several other areas are also explored in the document, which was published just days ahead of the sector’s largest UK gathering at London Vet Show, the alcohol recommendations appear to carry particular significance after officials said their development had been influenced by MMI-funded research.
Concerns about the sector’s relationship with alcohol have become more prominent in recent times, including warnings of a “normalised” drinking culture.
An MMI-funded study published earlier this year also found around 40% of its participants were at an increased risk of alcohol-related harm.
But while the authors stressed their findings could not be generalised across the sector, the new guidance urges organisers to ensure that “not all social or networking events are centred around alcohol” and occasions involving alcohol are clearly advertised so delegates can avoid them if they wish.
The document added: “The exclusion of non-drinkers due to social pressures around alcohol consumption could mean events focused around alcohol alienate those who are non-drinkers.
“If events including alcohol are a core part of the meeting, this may make an event non-inclusive.”
Other recommendations include the development of emergency protocols for staff to deal with attendees who may be intoxicated or distressed, and policies that encourage “moderation and responsible drinking”.
However, the document also provides recommendations on other areas including suicide prevention, the physical safety and accessibility of events, the accommodation of neurodivergent attendees and speakers, plus the use of content and trigger warnings for sensitive materials.
College head of events, outreach and engagement Deborah Rowlanes said: “The success of an event is not measured solely by attendance, but by how supported, included and engaged people feel while they are there.
“This guide recognises that by considering accessibility, psychological safety and well-being from the planning stage, organisers can create spaces where all attendees, speakers and volunteers can thrive.”
The full guide, “Supportive spaces: building veterinary events that promote wellbeing”, is now available via the RCVS website.