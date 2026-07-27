27 Jul 2026
Researchers say the paper offers vital new insights into the issue as further studies continue.
Around 40% of veterinary professionals have been found to be at an elevated risk of harm linked to their consumption of alcohol, a newly published paper has found.
Researchers have stressed the findings cannot be considered representative of the whole sector, but said they could indicate how best to help individuals who need support.
Survey responses from more than 650 veterinary sector workers were included in the study, which has now been published in Veterinary Record.
Although both clinical and non-clinical staff participated in the survey which opened in March last year, a majority (62%) of respondents were vets, while 30% were veterinary nurses.
Based on the alcohol use disorders identification test for consumption assessment, which examines individuals’ behaviour and consumption choices, most respondents (59.6%) were deemed to be at low risk.
But nearly one-third (32.6%) were found to have an “increasing” risk, with 5.2% classed as “higher” and 2.6% described as having “possible dependence”.
Vet and study co-author Olivia Cormier argued the findings provided important new insights into the topic, with the most recent previous research dating back to 2009.
She said: “Now, not only do we understand more about what the current situation looks like surrounding alcohol consumption in the UK veterinary professions, but we can use this knowledge to learn how to best provide support to this group.”
While nearly 88% of participants were female, being male, older or having poor mental health were identified as factors related to at-risk drinking habits.
The paper argued that negative impacts on mental health associated with drinking highlighted the need for “veterinary-specific” interventions that encouraged people to seek support. It added: “Reducing alcohol-related stigma within the UK veterinary profession via the use of person-centred language, sharing of lived experience and profession-level surety that seeking support will not adversely affect career outcomes, may help encourage help-seeking for alcohol use.”
The study was funded by a grant from the RCVS’ Mind Matters Initiative, which argued such investments were vital to improve understanding of key issues. Project lead Rapinder Newton said they were proud to have supported the work and welcomed the prospect of further insights arising from further ongoing research.
She added: “If we want to safeguard animal health and welfare, then we must prioritise and advance the mental health and well-being of the veterinary workforce. Building a solid evidence base is essential to achieving this.”
Earlier this year, Dr Cormier, who is undertaking PhD research on the subject at Oxford Brookes University, urged veterinary congress organisers to rethink their attitudes to the availability of alcohol, warning present approaches risked “normalising” drinking cultures.
She is now seeking participants for her study of veterinary professionals’ experiences of and attitudes towards seeking support for their drinking. Anyone who is interested in taking part or who would like further details is asked to email [email protected]