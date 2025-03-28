28 Mar 2025
Staff working in practices are being invited to share their experiences, regardless of their individual roles.
Image: © Mirko Vitali / Adobe Stock
Veterinary sector workers are being encouraged to share their experiences in a newly opened study that hopes to improve support for people seeking to curb their alcohol consumption.
The project, which is being led by researchers at Oxford Brookes University, was given a £15,000 grant by the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) in January.
Now, an anonymous online survey has opened for all practice staff, regardless of their individual roles.
Vet Olivia Cormier, who is part of the research team, said: “Evidence from research conducted in 2009 showed that veterinary professionals may be more likely to drink at risky levels compared to people in the general population.
“There is a vital need for new research in this area, not only so we can better understand what the current situation looks like, but so that we can learn how best to provide tailored support to this group.”
The survey is open to people aged 18 and over who work in the UK veterinary sector as vets, nurses, practice managers, receptionists, care assistants or in other in-practice roles.
Project leaders say the survey should take no more than 15 minutes to complete and participants can enter a prize draw for one of three £100 Amazon vouchers if they choose to do so.
More information about the study is available on the survey webpage or by emailing [email protected]
Meanwhile, applications remain open for the second round of MMI research grants until 28 May.