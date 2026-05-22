22 May 2026
Boozy conferences could be turn off, vets warned
Event organisers are being urged to help address what researchers fear is a ’normalised’ drinking culture in the veterinary sector.
Veterinary conferences are at risk of being seen as “exclusionary” because of social expectations linked to the consumption of alcohol, a clinician and researcher has warned.
Professionals are being invited to share their experiences in a new study that aims to improve the provision of, and access to, alcohol support within the veterinary sector.
The BVA has insisted it is mindful of individuals’ specific needs ahead of its major upcoming gathering next month.
Change of emphasis
However, vet Olivia Cormier, who is undertaking PhD research on the subject at Oxford Brookes University, called for a change of emphasis, suggesting present patterns may contribute to a “normalised” drinking culture and even serve to minimise the importance of conferences’ CPD offerings.
She said: “I think happy hour and the expectation of binge drinking at conferences are really exclusionary.
“Many people do not attend a conference, in person at least, because of this and it is something we, as a community, can easily change.
“Give people choice and take the emphasis away from drinking. Make the focus on aiding networking and communication in a socially positive way.”
Experiences
Dr Cormier’s study, which is specifically seeking the experiences of individuals who believe drinking has negatively impacted their mental or physical health, social life and relationships while working in the sector, comes after the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative provided financial support for earlier work on the topic.
Latest research from the group, based on questionnaire responses provided by clinicians and other practice staff, suggested motivations for drinking such as coping with a difficult day or week, fitting in with colleagues or unwinding after work can all be seen as predictors of greater risk.
During a recent webinar on the issue, Vetlife trustee Kirstie Pickles also described how a non-veterinary colleague of hers “couldn’t believe the drinking culture” at conferences.
She added: ”I think the profession as a whole, [including] conference organisers, have a real responsibility to make sure there is inclusivity at those events.”
‘Uphill battle’
During the same event, Dr Cormier acknowledged that changing the culture was an “uphill battle”, but encouraged event organisers to review their floor layouts to help people who choose not to drink and “respect individual choice”.
Ahead of the sector’s next major event, June’s BVA Live at the NEC Birmingham, association president Rob Williams said: “As well as providing high-quality CPD, BVA Live and the social events within and around the show provide a valuable and welcoming opportunity for the profession to come together, connect, and share ideas.
“Always mindful of individuals’ varying needs and preferences, a range of drinks, including non-alcoholic and soft drinks, are available.”
‘Forward-thinking’
Although she felt unable to comment on whether organisers were collectively aware of the problem or taking steps to address it, Dr Cormier told Vet Times some “forward-thinking” events were already making changes.
But she warned current practices risked drinking being seen as acceptable and “part of vet identity”.
Dr Cormier is seeking to recruit up to 25 professionals for the study, which will remain open to new participants until August. Further details can be obtained by emailing [email protected]