10 Nov 2026
CEO David Boguslawski said the recognition was “especially meaningful because it comes directly from our people”.
Members of the CityVet team.
A veterinary group is opening a wave of new practices in Arizona, Florida and Texas and has been named one of the best places to work in US health care for the second year running.
CityVet is opening clinics in Moon Valley in Phoenix, Davenport in Orlando and Bishop Arts in Dallas, as well as Georgetown, Hutto and Leander, all in the Austin area, either this month or last.
It has also been named in Fortune’s 2026 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Health Care list, having also featured for the first time last year.
Veterinary staffing company IndeVets also made the 2026 list.
CityVet has also been Great Place To Work-certified for the fourth year running with 87% of employees reporting CityVet as a great place to work.
Chief executive David Boguslawski said: “We’ve always believed that when you take care of your people, they can do extraordinary things for the pets and families who depend on them.
“Our veterinarian partners are at the heart of that philosophy. They lead by example, build teams where people genuinely enjoy coming to work and create the kind of culture that makes CityVet special.
“As we continue to grow, we’re committed to supporting those leaders and preserving the culture they’ve helped build.
“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our people, and it’s a reflection of the incredible teams who make CityVet what it is every day.”
His Great Place to Work counterpart Michael Bush added: “Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care.
“People are at the heart of work in every industry, and health care is no exception.
“These companies show how delivering for your people drives financial performance and turns fear of the future into the confidence to win.”