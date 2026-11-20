20 Nov 2026
Regulators have alleged the agreement will increase costs for vets and pet owners, while reducing service standards.
Image: Photo Agency / Adobe Stock
A multi-billion-dollar merger deal between two major animal welfare companies could be blocked following legal action by a US regulator.
Covetrus and MWI Animal Health announced the agreement, which they claimed would enable the development of a “comprehensive animal health platform” in February.
At the time, the deal between Covetrus and MWI’s current owners Cencora valued MWI at around US$3.5 billion.
But the merger is now in doubt after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced its intention to sue, claiming the deal would increase costs while cutting service quality.
Daniel Guarnera, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said: “Veterinarians and millions of American pet owners benefit when veterinary distributors compete by offering lower prices and better service.
“This transaction will reduce competition in an already concentrated market and drive up prices for veterinarians and their customers.
“These two companies are engaged in fierce head-to-head competition, and Covetrus wants to eliminate its closest competitor rather than compete for veterinary clinic customers.”
Thirteen state attorney generals have backed the action filed in the New York courts, which seeks a permanent injunction to prevent the merger from taking place.
But Covetrus said the action was based on “a narrow and outdated view” of the market and insisted it was “fully prepared to defend” the deal in court if necessary.
A company statement added: “The facts make clear that this merger stands to improve the economics of veterinary practices, and the FTC’s lawsuit does not reflect an accurate understanding of how veterinarians actually buy the products they need.
“Clinics today choose freely from numerous manufacturers and distributors to meet their needs, and online platforms have ensured that veterinarians have complete flexibility across a wide range of suppliers, evidenced by data showing veterinarians switch among suppliers regularly.
“Together, Covetrus and MWI will make it easier and more efficient for practices to access the products, technology and support they need, while investing in innovation, maintaining service and supply chain reliability, and lowering the cost of serving veterinary practices.”