9 Nov 2026
The group has expanded with eight new practices joining the group across 13 sites since it launched in the UK last year.
Kim Mohan and Ben Hanning launch VetThing Ireland. Image: Artikia Alam/VetThing
A European veterinary group is expanding its operations into the Republic of Ireland, a year on from its arrival in the UK.
VetThing – the UK arm of Vetopia, which boasts more than 250 practices across nine countries – marked its first anniversary of UK operations by launching VetThing Ireland.
Kim Mohan RVN, VetThing Ireland’s managing director, said: “There is nothing quite like VetThing in Ireland and I think practice owners and their teams will really value what we have to offer.
“I’m looking forward to meeting as many practices as I can over the coming months and taking the first steps towards building Ireland’s first vet-led community that’s majority employee-owned – one that puts owners, animals and veterinary teams at the heart of everything it does.
“We’ll also benefit from the strong links we have with VetThing UK and the wider Vetopia group across Europe, giving practices in Ireland access to a genuinely collaborative network while retaining the independence and individuality that makes each practice special.”
The group has continued to expand its operations in the UK since it arrived last year, with eight new practices joining across 13 sites and more than 45,000 animals treated.
VetThing claims to have a unique ownership model with more than half of the company’s shares said to be owned by employees.
VetThing chief executive Ben Hanning said the brand “has had a fantastic first year” in the UK.
He added: “Our strength is in the community we’re building together, and as we enter our second year, we will continue to focus on what matters: backing our practices to grow sustainably and achieve their ambitions – without ever losing what makes them special.
“I’m also delighted that we can now take that approach into Ireland.”