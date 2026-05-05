5 May 2026
The London Cat Clinic, Grace Lane Vets in North Yorkshire, Midsomer Vets in Somerset and Orchard House Vets in Northumberland have all become part of VetThing.
Jeremy Campbell and his team at The London Cat Clinic, which is now part of VetThing.
The UK’s newest vet group has continued its expansion with the addition of six new practice sites to its portfolio.
Vetopia launched in the UK under the VetThing brand in February with the acquisition of Arvonia Vets – operating across three sites in Gloucestershire – Park House Vets in Staffordshire and Stellar Vets in West Sussex.
Now VetThing has announced that The London Cat Clinic, Grace Lane Vets in North Yorkshire, Midsomer Vets in Somerset and Orchard House Vets in Northumberland, which operates across three sites in Hexham, Stocksfield and Bellingham, have also become part of the group.
VetThing CEO Ben Hanning said: “As a vet myself, I know how much of a practice owner’s identity is tied up in their practice and the people within it.
“That’s precisely why VetThing has been built the way it has. Every practice that joins us does so on the basis that what makes them special is protected, not compromised and given space to flourish. The quality and diversity of practices choosing VetThing in this relatively short time tells me the profession has been waiting for this kind of model.
“The support that we provide enables practices to develop their clinical services and invest in technology, equipment and most importantly, their people. I am delighted to be welcoming such exemplary practices to the VetThing community.”
VetThing claims its operating model is unique as founding vets become partners in the group by converting their practice value into a direct shareholding.
In a statement the company added: “What really sets the group apart is its unique ownership model as more than half of the company’s shares are owned by employees, an approach rarely seen in the profession. This enables vets and clinic leaders to become shareholders and directly benefit from the group’s success, while fostering long-term value, collective commitment and a sense of shared purpose across the network.”