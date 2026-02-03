3 Feb 2026
Expanding vet group announces that five practices have joined its network under the VetThing brand.
Arvonia Vets has become one of the first practices to join VetThing.
Vetopia has announced the first group of practices to join its UK-specific brand, VetThing.
With more than 200 practices across nine countries, Vetopia is one of Europe’s fastest growing veterinary groups and in October last year the firm appointed Ben Hanning as its UK CEO to lead the expansion into the UK market.
Now Vetopia has confirmed the first VetThing practices in the UK are Arvonia Vets, operating across three locations in Gloucestershire, Stellar Vets in West Sussex and Park House Vets in Staffordshire.
Dr Hanning said: “It’s been energising to have such productive conversations with fellow vets and their teams over the past few months and I am delighted to welcome these first five practices into the VetThing community.
“When we decided on the name for the company it was born out of an often unspoken understanding that those within the profession have, where we catch each other’s eye knowing ‘it’s a vet thing’ which sometimes only we recognise.
“We truly understand the many challenges of being a vet or working in any aspect of veterinary care today.”
According to Vetopia, its ownership model is unique in the sector with more than half of the company’s shares owned by employees, with vets and clinic leaders becoming shareholders in the group.
Each VetThing practice will continue to be locally run while “benefiting from Vetopia’s extensive European network, advanced resources and collaborative approach that provide support but encourage autonomy”.
Dr Hanning added that VetThing was interested to hear from other practice owners who want to learn more about the group.