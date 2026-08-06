6 Aug 2026
Senior figures have demanded talks with ministers, accusing them of underestimating the impact of their changes on practices who they fear will be left to count the cost.
Changes to animal health and farming policies in Wales risk damaging confidence in the veterinary sector and leaving practices to bear the cost, the BVA has warned.
The association has demanded urgent talks, claiming ministers have “seriously underestimated” the effect of their reforms to the Animal Health Improvement Cycle (AHIC) within the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).
But officials insisted they remain “committed” to improving welfare and were not trying to undermine clinicians.
Under changes announced last month, farms will only need one veterinary visit to comply with both AHIC and SFS requirements.
The BVA has called for a full assessment of the changes, arguing transitional measures were likely to have “an unintended impact on the sustainability” of practices.
A letter to ministers, signed by president Rob Williams and Welsh branch head Phoebe McCarter, claimed more than 75% of over 120 AHIC assessments reported by practices so far had involved Farm Assured farms compared to just eight claimed by the Cardiff Bay administration in recent discussions.
It also said the group had warned of problems linked to payment arrangements and described vets’ reaction to the changes as “overwhelmingly negative”.
It continued: “Members are concerned that the change undermines trust and professional credibility with farmers, and risks giving the impression that the AHIC visit was simply a way for vets to take money from farmers.
“Practices have already seen scheduled AHIC visits cancelled and are concerned that future work will be considered as an additional expense.
“Veterinary practices should not carry the financial consequences of Government policy decisions.”
But a Welsh Government spokesperson denied it was trying to “diminish” veterinary input.
He said: “Veterinary expertise remains central to the delivery of improved animal health and welfare outcomes in Wales and we will continue to work closely with the veterinary profession, farm assurance schemes and farmers as arrangements for 2026 and 2027 are developed.”