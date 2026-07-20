20 Jul 2026
The BVA called on the Welsh Government to commit to consulting the veterinary profession before any further changes are made.
The BVA has hit out at a Welsh Government plan to streamline the Animal Health Improvement Cycle.
The BVA has hit out at a Welsh Government plan to streamline the Animal Health Improvement Cycle (AHIC) under the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), arguing it will have unintended negative impacts on the veterinary profession.
The Welsh Government announced on Sunday (19 July) that from 2027, farms that have joined the SFS and are members of an accredited farm assurance scheme who have committed to aligning with the AHIC requirements will require only one vet visit to comply with both sets of requirements.
The BVA said that “if done properly [it] could represent a positive move for vets and farmers”.
But it has argued the transition arrangements mean that farms registered with qualifying assurance schemes will still be eligible for SFS funding in 2026 without the need to undertake the expected AHIC vet visit this year.
The association described the change as “disappointing” for veterinary professionals and businesses who undertook training and invested in preparation for such visits, such as by increasing capacity to meet SFS requirements.
BVA Welsh Branch president Phoebe McCarter said the association “support[s] plans” to streamline AHIC veterinary checks and avoid duplication of effort, but added: “However, these last-minute changes to transition arrangements will likely have unintended consequences to the sustainability of veterinary practices in Wales in the short term, and risk undermining animal health and welfare, a core pillar of the scheme.”
She continued: “Many practices have invested in their business for 2026 based on expected AHIC work and the published requirements of the scheme.
“We know that some practices have hired new team members to cope with capacity and all have spent time and money training their vets to complete the AHIC.
“It’s concerning that the goalposts have now been moved without consulting the profession. We’d like to see a commitment from the Welsh Government that there will be no further changes without consultation with the veterinary profession.”
The SFS and AHIC were announced last year and came into force on 1 January 2026.
AHIC requires farms with livestock to conduct biosecurity assessments for incoming animals, complete animal welfare training modules for each livestock class kept and work with vets to improve at least one relevant livestock health and production metric.
In response to the BVA’s reaction, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are not diluting the AHIC.
“We want to remove duplication without compromising on improving animal health and welfare and farm efficiency.
“A close relationship between farmers and their vets is key to this and we will continue to work with all stakeholders as any changes are implemented.”