20 Nov 2026
Move by Progressive Veterinary Association confirmed as its leaders urged London Vet Show delegates to join the fight to “save” independent practice and promote more affordable care.
PVA director Iain McGill speaking to delegates today at London Vet Show.
A veterinary association has today (20 November) begun legal action against regulatory plans to reform the sector.
The move came shortly before Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA) officials urged London Vet Show delegates to join their fight to “save” independent practice.
Director Iain McGill warned them: “If we don’t stop this, the veterinary profession will be finished in five or 10 years.”
The PVA has been in dispute with the CMA for several months over its handling of the veterinary investigation and the involvement of an inquiry group member whom it claims had a conflict of interest.
An initial attempt to pause the process while those issues were investigated was rejected by the CMA shortly before its final remedies were implemented in September.
The latest intervention, submitted this lunchtime, makes a new request for such a pause in the light of what Dr McGill claimed was “damning” new evidence that only became available after the remedies were implemented.
But the PVA has also applied for an extension of time, initially 28 days, to file a notice of application to the Competition Appeal Tribunal, the body that considers challenges to decisions made by the CMA and other economic regulators.
The original two-month deadline for action after implementation of the remedies were due to expire this weekend.
The CMA has not yet commented on the PVA action, though it has previously insisted it has “robust” procedures in place to prevent conflicts of interest.
But Dr McGill denounced its handling of the veterinary investigation as “so weak” and claimed the process had been “captured” by corporate interests.
A show of hands among attendees showed none thought the inquiry’s remedies would reduce prices for pet owners and Dr McGill urged them to lobby their MPs to highlight the issue and make the case for change.
He told them: “We’ve got the evidence. Now we need the profession to stand up and back us. You are trusted. Together, we can put affordability on the table.”