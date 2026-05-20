20 May 2026
Resources include a downloadable guide and series of short videos addressing each remedy and their deadlines.
Image: BVA
The BVA has released new resources to help vet practices maintain compliance with Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) remedies ahead of them coming into force later this year.
The CMA set out its final measures for the UK small animal vet sector in March and the statutory deadline for implementing remedial action is in September, although for some remedies, smaller veterinary businesses will have until September next year.
The BVA has released a downloadable guide addressing each remedy, covering which veterinary businesses will need to implement them and how, and by what deadline.
Alongside it, the association has published a series of short videos, delivered by president Rob Williams and senior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux, breaking down the measures from providing general information around ownership, pricing and services to prescribing veterinary medicines.
Dr Williams said: “Given the CMA’s starting point, following significant pushback from BVA, the final remedies now better balance the needs of the pet-owning public, with practical delivery of vet services.
“However, we understand that the next steps may still feel a bit daunting. The first thing to say is that most of you will already be undertaking many, if not most of the measures required by the CMA in your day-to-day work and this next step will be about formalising these processes.
“We’re here to support the profession as it gets ready for change later in the year with practical resources to help you comply.”
The guide, videos and further resources can be found at the BVA’s CMA page, which it says will continue to be updated as the CMA provides further details regarding its orders in the coming months.
The CMA will be among the hot topics at BVA Live in June, where Dr Williams will lead sessions on what the remedies mean in practice and how to manage complaints.