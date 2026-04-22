22 Apr 2026
The group has urged holidaymakers to plan in advance after new rules on pet travel from Great Britain into the EU came into force.
Changes to the rules governing pet travel into the EU are likely to increase workloads for British veterinary practices, BVA leaders have warned.
The group has urged pet owners to prepare “well in advance” after new regulations for travel into the bloc from Great Britain came into force today, 22 April.
The most significant change will require travellers from Great Britain to obtain Animal Health Certificates (AHCs) for their pets for each individual trip into the EU, instead of travelling under previously issued pet passports.
The new rules are intended to ensure that EU pet passports are only issued to owners whose main address is in a member state.
Although there are no major changes to existing requirements for returning to Britain, BVA officials say the changes will still impact on clinicians.
Senior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “We do expect some increase in workload for practices as a result of the rule changes, given that all those clients who have EU pet passports will now need Animal Health Certificates for each trip.
“It may of course be difficult for some vet practices who are already busy and doing AHCs as part of their routine work.
“With likely peaks around the holiday season, we’re advising owners to book appointments well in advance to avoid any issues.”
A valid EU-issued pet passport can still be used by travellers from Northern Ireland, according to guidance published by the Stormont executive yesterday, before the new rules came into force.
But separate advice issued through Defra has urged British travellers to check before travelling whether any pet passport they have will be accepted and whether any additional documents are required.
The advice also stated that AHCs are valid for 10 days from the date of issue for entry into the EU and six months, instead of the previous four, for onward travel within the bloc or re-entry to Great Britain.
The certificates can only be signed by an official veterinarian (OV) and clients are being advised to check whether their private clinicians can issue them.