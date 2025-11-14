14 Nov 2025
The association, alongside several other veterinary organisations, has warned proposed reforms could themselves be “anti-competitive”.
Image: InfiniteFlow / Adobe Stock
Proposed reforms to the sale of veterinary medicines have today (14 November) been branded “unreasonable” and “ineffective” by the BVA.
The verdict was delivered as a newly published document revealed the association and other veterinary groups have warned the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that their ideas may themselves be “anti-competitive”.
The interventions were made in the final hours of a consultation period launched after the CMA published its provisional remedy proposals last month.
Although the BVA has stressed it welcomes many of the measures put forward, its president, Rob Williams, said they had “serious concerns” about the medicines issue.
He continued: “It is simply unreasonable to expect vet practices to actively promote online pharmacies, which are in direct competition for customers and some of which are run by large veterinary groups.
“In addition, the proposed £16 price cap for prescriptions will be ineffective and is unlikely to lead to lower vet bills for consumers.”
The comments reflect concerns raised across the sector in recent weeks, including fears – so far rejected by the CMA – that some practices could be forced to close if its plans are implemented.
The attack has been maintained in the association’s joint response to the remedies, compiled in conjunction with the BSAVA, BVNA, SPVS and VMG.
The 30-page document warned of “significant outstanding concerns” on the medicine issue, particularly around the requirement for practices to be compelled to advise clients about online alternatives.
It said: “We consider this is not only disproportionate to the issue identified but could also be considered anti-competitive insofar that it predetermines a route of supply which is limited to a small number of online pharmacies.”
The BVA has also published new data from its Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey, which found nearly two thirds of participants believed the viability of their practices would be jeopardised by both the £16 cap (65%) and the online requirement (64%).
The analysis also found 79% were already implementing the CMA’s proposals relating to itemised bills and 80% were provided written estimates for treatment likely to cost more than £500.
Dr Williams said the remedy proposals were “much more measured and proportionate compared to earlier proposals” and the authority had listened to its and others’ concerns.
But he added: “It’s vital that the CMA gets the detail right or it risks unintended negative consequences.”