18 Jun 2025
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss. Image: Defra
The UK’s most senior vet has urged the sector to seek “a broad consensus” on how veterinary legislation should be reformed amid ongoing discussions with the Government.
CVO Christine Middlemiss told BVA Live delegates the current process could offer them the chance to shape the sector’s future for decades to come.
She said: “I would urge us, as a profession, to come together in a broad consensus as far as we can.
“If we get the chance to do this, it will be one chance for however long and we really do need to seize it.”
The unity message was echoed by BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux, who said her group had been engaged in discussions with Defra on the issue since January.
She suggested “almost anything” would be better than the current law, adding: “It’s really important we’re united on this. We really need to make it work.”
However, RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett said it was necessary to “manage” public expectations, confirming the body was “not minded” to seek powers to deal with alleged cases of veterinary negligence despite the demands of some campaigners.
But she also stressed a desire to overhaul its disciplinary process to focus on future fitness to practise, adding: “We have done our absolute best with what we’ve got.”
Delegates at the 12 June session were also told the topic had been pushed up the agenda by the ongoing Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation of companion animal services.
Despite initial unease at the recent announcement of a six-month extension, a separate discussion on the investigation process heard hopes the decision indicated a willingness to listen to the sector’s concerns after hundreds of responses were submitted following the publication of its remedy ideas at the start of May.
CVS Group CVO Paul Higgs also urged delegates to keep taking an active role in the investigation process.
He said: “Let’s be clear. We’re not going to get no remedies, so we want them to be proportionate and assume they want them to be effective.
“We need to find that middle ground. We’ve got to engage actively and constructively.”