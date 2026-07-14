14 Jul 2026
Bosses claim the new look will ease care access for pet owners and intend to complete the transition within weeks.
CVS is rebranding its MiNightVet service to CVS Vets 24/7.
A major veterinary company has announced plans to rebrand its out of hours care provision this summer.
CVS Group bosses claim the transition from MiNightVet to CVS Vets 24/7 will make it easier for pet owners to access the treatment they need when they need it.
The company intends to roll out the new branding to all its out-of-hours practices, as well as across their communications and digital platforms, by the end of next month.
Companion animal operations director Sophie Ignarski said: “The CVS Vets 24/7 brand represents a clearer and more contemporary identity for veterinary professionals and pet owners.
“While the name is changing, our commitment to delivering exceptional emergency and out-of-hours care remains exactly the same.
“CVS Vets 24/7 better reflects who we are today – a trusted network of veterinary professionals working together to provide high-quality care around the clock and support practices, clients and patients whenever they need us.”
The announcement follows the introduction of the CVS Vets branding to practices late last year and is the latest in a string of rebranding exercises undertaken by large veterinary firms in recent months.