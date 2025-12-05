5 Dec 2025
The CVS Vets name is set to be introduced to companion animal practices across the UK in the coming months following its launch at a site in Sheffield.
A major veterinary group has pledged to be “loud and proud” as it unveiled plans for a new dual branding of its practices.
The CVS Vets project has been launched at a practice in South Yorkshire and the group says the model will become “consistently visible” across its network during 2026.
Officials say the project has been under development for several months, amid the highlighting of concerns over ownership transparency in the ongoing Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation.
Initially, the scheme is focusing on companion animal sites, though the company said it is also exploring ways of tailoring the branding for areas such as equine and farm practice.
CVS Group chief executive Richard Fairman said: “We believe that care, value and service is what defines us and so we are going to be loud and proud about the CVS name.
“This brand is much more than a logo and a name. It is about who we are, and what clients should expect from us: care, value and service.”
Details of the first practice to adopt the dual branding, the Broadleaf Veterinary Centre in Sheffield, were released in social media posts this week after the project was initially outlined at the group’s recent leadership conference in Birmingham.
Mr Fairman added: “Our colleagues are really excited about embracing the CVS brand and being really clear about what we stand for.”
The move also comes just weeks after the group announced plans to switch to the London Stock Exchange’s main market in the new year.