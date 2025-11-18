18 Nov 2025
Bosses said there remains a “fundamental need” for veterinary care as it updated the markets ahead of its annual meeting.
A major veterinary group has insisted a strong demand for veterinary care remains despite ongoing economic “headwinds”, in a new trading update today (18 November).
The upbeat message came as the CVS Group announced further increases in sales and health plan memberships ahead of its annual meeting.
A statement issued ahead of the meeting said: “The board remains mindful of continued headwinds in the UK particularly ahead of the UK government budget.
“However, the fundamental need for high-quality veterinary care remains strong, the growth opportunities in Australia are abundant and, following the conclusion of the CMA process, the group is confident of a return to acquisitions in the UK.
“CVS remains well positioned to deliver attractive growth in shareholder value over the medium term.”
The company reported group sales were up 5.7% in the four months to the end of October, compared with the same period last year.
At the same time, its Healthy Pet Club scheme had 520,000 members, up by 2.6% in the past year.
Two new acquisitions have also been completed in Australia, taking the group’s operations there to 31 practices, which comprise 52 individual sites.
The statement also reiterated the group’s intention to move to the main market of the London Stock Exchange, a process it expects to be completed in the first quarter of 2026 and said it “remains committed” to implementing the CMA’s remedies when they are finalised.
Group share prices have risen by just over 1% during trading this morning following the update.