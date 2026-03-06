6 Mar 2026
A veterinary group has launched a new project to help veterinary professionals use anaesthesia and prescribe antibiotics and parasiticides more sustainably.
CVS has developed the Prescribing with Purpose clinical improvement initiative, which encourages more considered decision-making from vet teams to and reduce the environmental impact of clinical practice.
Clinicians are encouraged to explore practical ways of reducing anaesthetic gas use without compromising patient safety, including minimising anaesthetic time, reducing fresh gas flow rates, identifying and fixing gas links, optimising pre-medication and ensuring equipment is functioning efficiently.
The project also calls on vet teams to review internal and external prescribing guidance for antimicrobials, infection control processes and post-operative complication rates.
Teams are also set to adopt a risk-based approach to parasiticide prescribing, assessing individual pet needs, zoonotic risks and environmental impact, making use of a new parasite risk assessment tool developed by the group.
CVS has launched a new Clinical Projects Hub on its Knowledge Hub learning platform to offer practices training and resources on implementing the Prescribing with Purpose initiative.
Project lead and RVN Victoria Musk said: “Prescribing with Purpose is one of CVS Group’s most significant clinical improvement initiatives in companion animal care to date.
It reflects a collective commitment to continuous improvement, environmental sustainability, and enhanced care for clients and their pets.
Through learning and working together with a strong sense of purpose, veterinary professionals across CVS practices have the opportunity to lead the way in responsible prescribing – helping pets, supporting each other, and caring for the planet.”