22 Dec 2025
Practices are being urged to get involved now to help shape the technology before the regulator publishes its final proposals.
A veterinary communication platform has outlined plans for a new mechanism that it claims will help practices implement reforms required from an ongoing investigation of the sector.
Digital Practice bosses say its plug-in project will help care providers to automate some of the measures anticipated from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) process.
The group is now encouraging practices to join a waiting list for the software and share data with them through a free closed beta system to help shape its development.
Founder Susie Samuel and head of compliance and veterinary consent David Harris said data presented the main challenge because of differences in how practices code their prices.
They continued: “It [the beta] will help us to build the logic that will allow the product to integrate with as wide a range of practices as possible.
“Essentially, we want as wide a range of data as we can get. And in exchange, you get the plugin and a chance to help us tailor it so it works for you.”
The launch of the project follows the release of the CMA’s provisional remedy proposals in October.
Although its final decisions are not expected until February or March, Digital Practice warned of a likely “scramble” to comply with the authority’s subsequent orders with practices only having a maximum of six months to do so.
While the plug-in is based on the remedies as currently proposed, the group said it was concerned that the process of compliance could be “very arduous”, particularly for practices with multiple premises or limited administrative capacity.
Practices that are interested in getting involved with the project can do so here.