23 Nov 2026
A company unveils a new tool it hopes will help practices adjust to the measures over the coming weeks and months.
Vetsure's Ashley Gray.
Independent practices have been “let down” by a regulator’s investigation of the veterinary sector, but cannot continue “fighting” its reforms, a senior vet and business leader has warned.
The plea came as a prominent professional body unveiled a new planning tool, which it hopes will help practices manage implementation of the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) remedies.
The reforms have been the subject of a parody protest poster campaign since the final measures were published in September and had received ongoing criticism.
But Vetsure boss Ashley Gray urged the sector to “embrace” the new regulatory framework in the latest Vet Times news podcast.
He said: “There’s no point in fighting it. It’s here. So we’ve got to work out the best way to help independent practices to put in all of the regulatory changes they need to, but also to look at the potential opportunities.”
The comments followed the company’s recent inaugural Indie Report, which suggested widespread confidence within the independent sector despite fears raised during the inquiry process about the potential impact of the CMA’s measures.
Although the authority has previously insisted that its measures would help independent practices in certain respects, Dr Gray claimed the investigation had not recognised the “considerable and disproportionate burden” that independent practitioners would face as a result of its remedies.
Dr Gray said: “I think it goes without saying that the sector does clearly feel let down by many of the key conclusions of the CMA investigation.”
But he maintained there was “no point” in continuing to contest the measures, urging colleagues to maintain the sector’s professional standing: “We should be respected, not fear this kind of thing, and continue to present the profession in a good way.”
He also argued that focusing on the negative portrayal of the sector during the investigation process risked “diluting the silent majority” who continue to think highly of their own practices and the services they offer.
Under the current regulatory timetable, large veterinary groups with 15 or more practices will be expected to comply with some of the CMA’s remedies before Christmas while their smaller counterparts have until late March to achieve compliance.
However, concerns have been raised about current levels of readiness after SPVS officials reported that a poll at a recent members’ meeting found just 5 per cent of participants felt they had a “well-advanced” plan to implement the remedies.
The group has unveiled a new Readiness Planner to help with the process and president Pete Orpin has urged practice teams not to “feel overwhelmed or think you have to do everything at once”.
He added: “This is also an opportunity to make improvements that go beyond compliance. Better processes, clearer client communications and a stronger understanding of costs and margins can all contribute to a more sustainable business.”
The full interview with Dr Gray is available as part of the latest episode of the Vet Times Weekly News Podcast (see below).