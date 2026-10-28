28 Oct 2026
Ross Kelly suggested displaying the parody posters could dilute the impact of those required by the CMA.
Image: Ascannio / Adobe Stock
A vet who developed Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) parody posters has issued a tongue in cheek call for “civil disobedience” from the profession in the face of the CMA’s orders.
Veterinary Independent Purchasing (VIP) Group founder Ross Kelly shared a supermarket-themed mock-up of posters vet practices will soon be required to display, informing readers they could save money by shopping around for their groceries.
He said: “The whole idea was we’ve been expected to do that – we’ve been expected to send people elsewhere.”
Under the CMA’s orders, practices must display posters featuring wording stating that “the same medicines may be significantly cheaper elsewhere”.
The posters have drawn significant ire from bodies such as the VMG and Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices, although the order was welcomed by Medivet and Partners.
Dr Kelly said: “I’d encourage my members to actually put up a range of posters around the place.
“If there’s one right next to the CMA poster saying ‘if you support your vet’s, he’ll still be here next week’.
“I’m not saying you paper your walls with them, but if you get two or three posters up, it suddenly dilutes the one that says you might be able to get it cheaper shopping around.”
The VIP Group has produced a series of the parody posters, seen by Vet Times, which practices can request print-ready copies of.
The parodies include wording such as, “The same advice may be significantly cheaper on Google” and “The same hip replacement may be significantly cheaper abroad”.
Dr Kelly suggested vets have been “awfully professional” and “capitulated on every front” during the CMA investigation, adding: “I think we’re too soft.
“I think we’ve just rolled over and accepted this, and I think some sort of campaign of civil disobedience is no bad thing.
“‘Oh, that’s not professional’. Well, you could be really professional and go bankrupt, or you could actually fight back and say to people, ‘Do you understand? I’ve got to tell you that I have to legally offer you a prescription, however, here’s what we can do for you; however, if we lose that turnover from our business, we might not be here in three months’ time’.”
In a Q&A with Vet Times, Martin Coleman, who led the CMA’s investigation into the vet sector, explained the body’s reasoning behind the posters.
He said: “While we understand that medicine mark-ups are one way for a practice to contribute to profits, the bottom line is that it’s not sustainable to rely on clients being uninformed about their options.
“We absolutely think that there are multiple reasons why many will still choose to buy direct from their vet, such as convenience – but the key thing here is that they’ll be making an informed decision.”