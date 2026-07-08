8 Jul 2026
First patient Snowy went into SCC remission after just one treatment.
Nick Williams at a recent check up with Snowy who is recovering well.
A vet practice in Staffordshire has had a new electrochemotherapy unit installed as part of an expansion that will also include a CT scanner.
Park House Vets in Stafford is now offering the electrochemotherapy treatment, following investment from VetThing.
VetThing is part of European group Vetopia, which operates more than 200 veterinary clinics in nine countries, and Park House Vets became one of its first three UK acquisitions earlier this year.
The electrochemotherapy unit offers highly targeted treatment for squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), mast cell tumours, soft tissue sarcoma, melanoma and perianal tumours.
The extension that will house the new CT scanner – which the practice had previously only been able to offer once a month through a visiting service – is under construction.
VetThing chief executive Ben Hanning said: “This is a much-needed expansion for what is the only practice in Stafford offering 24/7 on-site emergency care with its own staff.”
He added: “Every practice that joins VetThing does so on the basis that what makes them special is protected, not compromised and given space to flourish.
“The support that we provide enables practices to develop their clinical services and invest in technology, equipment and most importantly, their people.”
Snowy, a cat diagnosed with a cutaneous SCC, has become the first pet to benefit from electrochemotherapy at the practice, with the 10-year-old going into remission after a single treatment.
Park House Vets’ veterinary manager Nick Williams said: “To be able to offer this exciting new treatment under our own roof is fantastic.
“Having such a successful outcome for Snowy the first time we had used the treatment could not have been a better feeling and we are so delighted, that we have already started using it with other patients.
“By incorporating electrochemotherapy into our practice, we believe we can achieve faster results that could reduce the lifelong impact that being diagnosed with cancer can have.”