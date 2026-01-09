9 Jan 2026
Fears raised over Panorama vet costs probe
A major care provider has warned the BBC risks sharing a “biased and inaccurate view” of the sector in a forthcoming broadcast.
Image: William / Adobe Stock
The UK veterinary sector is bracing itself for a fresh wave of scrutiny and criticism ahead of a scheduled TV documentary next week.
The BBC’s Panorama programme is set to examine cost issues within the sector in an episode entitled “Why Are Vet Bills So High?”, which is due for broadcast on Monday (12 January).
But a major care provider has said it is concerned the programme may “perpetuate a biased and inaccurate view” of the professions.
Although full details are not yet known, a synopsis published on the BBC’s website describes the programme as investigating “why it’s become so much more expensive to go to the vet”.
It also references an estimate suggesting that vet bills have risen by almost 50% since 2020.
Contributions
Although many are currently remaining tight-lipped about the programme, Vet Times understands several large care providers and professional organisations were asked to contribute to it.
The BVA has confirmed it met the programme’s makers last month and provided what a spokesperson described as a “full briefing” on issues relating to the ongoing CMA investigation, the drive for legislative reform and the impact of negative media coverage on practice teams.
The latter point has been a consistent concern throughout the CMA process, with the BBC itself coming under fire for its portrayal of the sector in an episode of File on 4 Investigates last spring.
The Panorama synopsis also references recommended reforms to a market it describes as having “become increasingly dominated by large corporate chains” and considers whether those measures go far enough.
Final proposals
The CMA is currently due to deliver its final remedy proposals in either February or March having published its provisional ideas last October.
But IVC Evidensia reiterated its concerns about sector-wide consequences arising from the inquiry group’s decisions as it criticised the corporation’s approach.
The company said: “In our interactions with BBC Panorama to date, we are disappointed that the programme seems set to perpetuate a biased and inaccurate view of the veterinary profession, including the false narrative that the veterinary industry is divided between independents and LVGs [large veterinary groups].
“Every veterinary professional, including all our colleagues at IVC Evidensia and Vets Now, is dedicated every day to providing care for animals.
“The CMA’s provisional decision report, which the BBC has relied heavily on, will have a significant impact on the whole sector but particularly on independent vets.
“IVC Evidensia has made it clear from the outset that any remedies the CMA propose must work for the whole profession.”
A BBC spokesperson said: “The documentary has been made in accordance with our editorial guidelines. We advise people to watch the documentary and to make up their own minds.”