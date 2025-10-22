22 Oct 2025
Officials say they want to hear from independent practices about the likely impact of regulators’ remedy ideas as they shape their response to the proposals.
Image: momius / Fotolia.
Independent veterinary practitioners have been urged to share their views on proposed reforms of the sector in a new online survey launched by a prominent business group.
The move by the Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices (FIVP) follows last week’s publication of the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) provisional remedy decisions.
The FIVP has already voiced its fears that the authority’s ideas, particularly on access to cheaper medicines online, could put some businesses at risk of closure.
It now wants to hear from independent practices in a process which it said will be used “solely” to inform its response to the CMA.
The survey will remain open until next Friday (31 October).
The FIVP said it will be submitting further evidence to the inquiry, as well as attending an additional hearing next month.
Meanwhile, the CMA has announced plans to hold its own webinar next week to explain the reasons behind its provisional decisions directly to veterinary sector workers.
Registrations are open for the session, which will take place via Teams next Wednesday 29 October, between 1pm and 2pm.
Participants will also be able to submit questions if they register before 10am on Monday 27 October.