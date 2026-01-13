13 Jan 2026
Industry leaders have been giving their first reaction to a new BBC investigation, broadcast last night.
An aerial view of BBC Broadcasting House in London. Image: Alexey Fedorenko / Adobe Stock
Veterinary sector leaders have warned of a need to address gaps in expectation and regulation following a new BBC examination of its care costs.
The comments follow last night’s Panorama programme, which reported fresh claims of clinicians feeling pressured to generate revenue and the impact of high bills on pet owners.
Most major firms and sector organisations have yet to comment on its content, though one did raise concerns about the risk of a “biased and inaccurate” portrayal ahead of the broadcast.
But SPVS junior vice-president Pete Orpin argued today (13 January) the programme had “highlighted the challenges” of providing high quality care for a price clients would expect to pay.
He said: “The ‘expectation gap’ is the problem. Unhappiness is directly related to the difference between expectation and reality .
“To bridge the ‘expectation gap’ we need a strong vet client pet relationship founded on an informed honest discussion about treatment options.
“We cannot roll back to providing low quality low cost veterinary care. However, we can work even smarter in explaining what is involved, continuing to communicate the costs of any veterinary treatment and providing choices for the client.”
He added: “Managing client expectations through building strong client relationships and direct conversations has never been more important.”
RCVS senior vice-president Linda Belton, who was interviewed in the programme, said the programme had highlighted the requirement to put professional responsibilities before commercial consideration and the college’s efforts to emphasise the distinction.
She added that, while it encouraged contextualised care, the existence of a “thriving” sector that could invest in equipment, staff and training offered better welfare outcomes.
But she also emphasised its long-standing call for new legislation to enable the regulation of veterinary businesses, as well as individual clinicians.
Miss Belton said: “This would close the ‘regulatory gap’ and ensure that veterinary businesses have greater accountability and would have to adhere to a set of practice standards on a mandatory basis.
“We expect the Government will be consulting on new veterinary legislation in the next few months, and that the regulation of veterinary businesses by the RCVS will be a key part of this.”