3 Nov 2026
The Callerton practice, which opened in June, follows the group’s Reading, Stockton, Didsbury, Doncaster and Kingswinford clinics in gaining the accreditation.
Julie Basey and Charlotte Dyer from Harrison Family Vets in Callerton.
An independent veterinary group has received its sixth Fear Free Veterinary Practice Certification.
Three years on from its Reading site becoming the first outside North America to achieve practice-level accreditation, Harrison Family Vets’ Callerton practice in Newcastle has secured Fear Free status after undergoing an assessment and inspection process.
Each member of the practice team has also gone through the process to become individually certified.
The practice opened as Harrison Family Vets’ 10th clinic in June following a £400,000 investment from the group.
Designed around Fear Free principles, it includes features such as calming ambient lighting, dedicated pet waiting pods and separate dog and cat wards.
Its consultation rooms are also said to have been designed to provide patients with a relaxed environment, and visiting pets also have access to a toy box and pick-and-mix treat stand.
Harrison Family Vets operations director Kristie Faulkner said: “We are delighted that our Callerton team have achieved Fear Free practice certification and particularly proud that this is the first certified practice in the North East.
“Callerton was designed with the emotional wellbeing of pets in mind from the very beginning, so achieving certification is an important recognition of the work our team puts into reducing fear, anxiety and stress for every patient.
“Becoming a Fear Free accredited practice is about more than the physical environment. It involves the whole team and the way we approach every interaction throughout the veterinary visit with pets and their owners.”
Along with Reading and Callerton, the group’s Stockton, Didsbury, Doncaster and Kingswinford practices also have Fear Free status.
Harrison Family Vets will soon open its 11th practice, located in Darlington.